Iran Shoots Down US Drone Amid Heightened Tensions

During the early hours on Thursday, the IRGC air force shot down an American spy drone that had violated Iranian airspace in the Kuh Mubarak region of the Hormozgan Province.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran announced on Thursday that their forces downed a U.S. reconnaissance drone in the southern province of Hormozgan.

The state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported that the IRGC forces shot down an RQ-4 Global Hawk drone after it was spotted high above the Hormozgan Province on Thursday morning.

“It was shot down when it entered Iran’s airspace near the Kouhmobarak district in the south,” the Guards’ website added.

The RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned aircraft system (UAS) can fly at high altitudes for more than 30 hours, gathering near-real-time, high-resolution imagery of large areas of land in all types of weather, maker Northrop Grumman says on its website.

A spokesman for the U.S. military’s Central Command said no U.S. aircraft were flying over Iran on Wednesday.

The downing of the U.S. drone comes just a week after Washington accused Iran of attacking two foreign oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

Iran has denied these allegations and condemned the U.S. for making these accusations.