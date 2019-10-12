Iran Says They Are Ready For Peace Talks With Saudi Arabia

“Iran has announced that, with or without a mediator, it is always ready to hold talk with its neighbors, including Saudi Arabia, to get rid of any misunderstandings,” Mousavi added.

The Islamic Republic of Iran announced on Saturday that they are prepared to hold talks with regional rival Saudi Arabia, with or without the help of a mediator.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that the rumors about Pakistan's President Imran Khan mediating a potential meeting between Tehran and Riyadh were untrue. According to the Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi: “I am not aware of any mediation,” he told state broadcaster IRIB.

“Iran has announced that, with or without a mediator, it is always ready to hold talk with its neighbors, including Saudi Arabia, to get rid of any misunderstandings,” Mousavi added.

Iran’s Foreign Minister signaled this week that his country would be willing to discuss regional issues with Saudi Arabia, but that Riyadh had to stop “killing people”.

Saudi Arabia, which is locked in several proxy wars in the region with Iran, has blamed Tehran for attacks on Saudi oil plants on Sept. 14, a charge Iran denies. The kingdom has said it prefers a political solution to a military one.

On Friday, an Iranian oil tanker was targeted by two missiles while it was traveling off the coast of Saudi Arabia. The two missiles hit the tanker, resulting in a powerful explosion that left the vessel at risk of sinking.

Iran announced shortly after the attack on their oil tanker that they would be investigating the incident and would properly respond. They would add that no country offered to help the crew while they were putting out the flames.