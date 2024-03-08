Iran Reserves Right to Respond to Any Israeli Threat: Iravani

Ambassador Iravani also underlined the inherent rights of Syria and Lebanon to take measures in the face of any Israeli agression.

On Thursday, Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's permanent representative to the United Nations, said his country reserved the "legitimate and inherent" right to respond to any threat or action by Israel against its security and national interests.

He made the remarks in a letter to the president of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for March, Yamazaki Kazuyuki, and UN Secretary Antonio Guterres in response to the anti-Tehran claims and accusations by Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Israel Katz.

In a letter addressing the UN, Katz claimed that Iran had increased arms deliveries to the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, which is backing Hamas against Israel.

Iravani warned against any "adventurism or destructive action" by Israel, rejecting Katz's claims and accusations as "completely baseless."

Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations has called for the ouster of Israel from the United Nations women’s rights body, citing the regime's killing of thousands of Palestinian women in relentless strikes against the #Gaza Strip.#GazaWar pic.twitter.com/FuQu2aSwhx — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) March 8, 2024

He stressed that the Israeli foreign minister, in his letter, had "lied, provided disinformation, and made baseless claims against Iran," which were decisively rejected by Tehran.

Iravani said the letter was another "desperate bid" by Israel to divert the international community's attention away from its "flagrant crimes" against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Iran also underlined the inherent rights of Syria and Lebanon under international law to take the necessary measures in the face of any threat, attack, or aggressive act by Israel against their sovereignty and territorial integrity.