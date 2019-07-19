Iran Releases Video Disproving US Claims of Downed Drone

Iran has responded to the U.S. administration's claims of downing a drone over the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, July 18th by releasing footage of the American vessel sailing through the Persian Gulf from their unmanned aerial vehicle.

The Iranian government has released a new video on Friday showing one of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) drones following the USS Boxer as it sailed through the Strait of Hormuz.

This new video, which was released on state-owned Press TV, showed the USS Boxer before and after it sailed through the imperative waterways of the Strait of Hormuz. The video supposedly proves Iran's claims that their drone was not shot down by the USS Boxer.

The United States said on Thursday that a U.S. Navy ship had "destroyed" an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after the aircraft threatened the vessel, but Iran said it had no information about losing a drone.

In the latest episode to stir tensions in the Gulf, U.S. President Donald Trump told an event at the White House that the drone had flown to within 1,000 yards of the USS Boxer and had ignored "multiple calls to stand down."

"This is the latest of many provocative and hostile actions by Iran against vessels operating in international waters. The United States reserves the right to defend our personnel, facilities and interests," Trump said.

“The drone was immediately destroyed,” he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters at the United Nations: "We have no information about losing a drone today."

"All drones belonging to Iran in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz ... returned safely to their bases after their mission of identification and control," Abolfazl Shekarchi, a senior armed forces spokesman, was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency. "And there is no report of any operational response by USS Boxer."

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity told the Reuters News Agency that the drone was brought down through electronic jamming.