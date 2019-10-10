Iran Reiterates Hormuz Plan Will Guarantee Peace in the Region

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif said the region's problems must be solved by countries in the region.

The Iranian government reiterated its initiative to form a coalition between the countries of the Strait of Hormuz to guarantee peace and security in the Persian Gulf region.

According to an op-ed by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif published in The Financial Times, one of the objectives of the plan is the possibility of distributing tasks among the affected nations of the region, to find a solution to the tense political situation.

“We must build consensus at various levels about the parameters of the Hormuz Peace Endeavor, and then collectively launch and implement it. So Iran proposes setting up meetings of experts, think-tanks, the private sector, senior officials, ministers and heads of state to deliberate on common objectives.” Zarif said in his statement.

The diplomat also said that "for too long now there has been mistrust, acrimony and conflict in the community around the Strait of Hormuz. For too long, states have armed themselves and invaded, bombed or embargoed each other.” He added that “for too long, foreign forces have come to our region to project their power, not to protect our people. And for too long our peoples have suffered.”

Zarif stressed that the Iranian initiative allows the countries involved to decide, collectively, "to choose to remain on this path of instability and tension, and await the unknown. Or, we can instead choose peace, security, stability and prosperity for all.”

Despite the different existing interests and ideologies, the minister spoke about the need for trust between nations to define a solution, whose success must be led by the fulfillment "of the purposes and principles of the United Nations charter."