Iran: Raisi Re-Elected for Assembly of Experts

Ebrahim Raisi, the current president of Iran, has been re-elected for the 6th term of Assembly of Experts by winning 82.5% of votes in South Khorasan province in east of the country.

Iranian News Agency (IRNA) reported in Saturday that such a percentage of votes is registered as a record in the electoral history of the persian country.

"This presence, full of passion and understanding, was another blow to Iran’s stubborn opponents after the historic coup they received in last year’s riots," Raisi said in a statement released by IRNA.

The video shows the moment Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei cast his vote for the Iranian parliamentary and the Assembly of Experts elections.

Of the first 129 seats of the 290 in Parliament, 99 were in the hands of conservative candidates and 17 were won by reformists, according to the Ministry of Interior. A further 13 seats will have to undergo a second round as candidates have not won at least 20% of the votes in their constituency.

Some 15,200 candidates, including 1,713 women, competed for the 290 seats in Parliament, while 144 clerics ran for the 88 seats in the Assembly of Experts, the body that elects the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic in the event of a vacancy.

The Iranian Interior Ministry reported the participation that more than 25 million people exercised their right to vote, of at least 61.17 million people called, of which 30.94 million men and 30.22 million women.

Held this March 1, this are the elections for the 12th term of the Majlis (the Iranian Parliament) and the 6th term of the Assembly of Experts, a deliberative body charged with electing Iran’s Supreme Leader and overseeing his activities.