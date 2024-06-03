Iran Proposes OIC Meeting for Confronting Israeli Offensive

On Monday, Iranian Caretaker Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani called for convening an emergency ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take collective steps against the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip.

"Islamic countries must adopt a joint movement to confront the Israeli aggression and protect Palestinian people," he said following a meeting in Beirut with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib.

This marks the first diplomatic visit by Bagheri Kani after his predecessor died in a helicopter crash last month. Bagheri Kani said the close relationship between Iran and Lebanon is a significant indicator of regional stability.

"Iran has always been a supporter of Lebanon's stability, safety, security, and progress and has spared no effort to promote the well-being of the Lebanese people," he said.

For his part, Bou Habib said the two sides reached a consensus about "the danger of the continued war in Gaza, which undermines the chances of a just and comprehensive peace in the region."

The two sides also discussed Gaza ceasefire proposals, Israel's withdrawal from the strip, and the swap of detainees between Hamas and Israel, Bou Habib added, noting that his country has been seeking to avoid a wider war and looking for "sustainable solutions that restore calm and stability to southern Lebanon."

During his visit, Bagheri Kani also met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and House Speaker Nabih Berri.