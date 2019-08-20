Iran Praises North Korea for 'Exercising Vigilance Against US’

“North Korean leader [Kim Jong-Un] acted properly during negotiations with the Americans and did not allow them to reach their objectives,.

The speaker of Iran’s parliament, Ali Larijani, has praised North Korea’s ‘intelligent’ approach to the U.S., and said that they have successfully resisted unilateral pressures, thereby securing their independence. Larijani also said that he hoped Iran and North Korea could increase their cooperation, since both are heavily sanctioned by Washington.

“North Korean leader [Kim Jong-un] acted properly during negotiations with the Americans and did not allow them to reach their objectives,”, said Larijani, adding that North Korea is “Exercising Vigilance Against the U.S.’s unilateral demands”. The comments followed a visit by North Korean official Pak Chol-min to Tehran.

Pak Chol-min is Vice Chairman of North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly and also met with Iranian official Masoud Pezeshkian. Iranian state media reports that Pezeshkian said “both countries share the same enemies and it is necessary to thwart mounting pressures exerted on both sides through developing ties.”

Iran went on to praise North Korea’s approach to peace talks with the U.S. and South Korea, celebrating Pyongyang’s commitment to peace without surrender, pointing out that “the Americans are not after striking a true deal with North Korea, but they merely want to disarm the country and put pressure on it.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has led a thawing of relations with the U.S., but has nevertheless refused to accept every U.S. demand, leading to continued economic sanctions by Washington.

The most recent Trump-Kim summit broke down as North Korea demanded lifting of all U.S. sanctions as a condition for denuclearization.