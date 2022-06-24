Iran Orders US to Pay Compensation for Murdered Scientists

The Tehran court sentenced 37 U.S. officials, members of the Government, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, as well as the State Department, the Defense Department and the National Security Agency.



The International Affairs Branch of the Islamic Republic Judiciary reported Thursday that an Iranian judicial court ordered several United States (U.S.) state officials to pay $4.3 billion as compensation to families of Iranian nuclear scientists who were killed.

In the judicial decision, the Tehran court sentenced 37 U.S. officials, members of the Government, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, as well as the State Department, the Defense Department and the National Security Agency.

In addition, both the Government and its institutions are asked to pay 2.15 billion dollars to the plaintiffs for the material and moral damages inflicted, and the same amount as punitive damages.

The killing of scientists in Iran can not be justified under any circumstances.

What if these killings were done to scientists in US or UK or Germany or Japan?

Human Rights flag seems to fly only when the interest of these countries are in danger. pic.twitter.com/tEqQJs1C7c — zoorif zero (@ZoorifZ) June 5, 2022

Previously, the lawsuit was filed by relatives of three murdered Iranian nuclear scientists, while a veteran nuclear scientist and the wives of three nuclear specialists were injured in the terrorist attacks against their husbands.

US against Iran; murder, malignity, betrayal



Assassination of nuclear scientists



Targeted assassinations were carried out against Iranian nuclear scientists during 2010-2012 with the participation of Israeli, US and British intelligence agencies.#Iran #nuclear #ToubaMedia pic.twitter.com/TB0FLnWgsT — طوبی مدیا (@ToobaMedia) March 11, 2020

According to the judicial authority, the main purpose of the ruling is to suppress the White House's violations of its international responsibilities for supporting terrorist acts that have caused the murder of nuclear scientists, causing physical, psychological and financial damage to their families.

It should be noted that the document underlines the role played by the U.S. in establishing and strengthening Israel as a terrorist regime.