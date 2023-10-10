Iran Offers to Host Emergency OIC Meeting on Gaza Situation

Turkish President Erdogan expressed his deep concern about the presence of a U.S. carrier in the Middle East.

On Tuesday, Iran's Foreign Affairs Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian voiced his country's readiness to host an emergency ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss the situation in Gaza.

In a phone conversation with OIC Secretary Hissein Brahim Taha on Monday night, Amir-Abdollahian called on all Muslim states to take urgent action to support the "oppressed people of Palestine."

Brahim Taha condemned the Israeli attacks against the Palestinians, stressing the need for cooperation and coordination among Muslim states to take common action against the "Israeli aggressions."

He welcomed Amir-Abdollahian's proposal of convening the OIC meeting, assuring that he would inform the member states' foreign ministers of Iran's offer.

������ [ FLASH INFO ] Marée humaine en Jordanie... Une immense marche au cœur d'Amman en soutien à Al-Aqsa, en solidarité avec Gaza et en appui à la Résistance Palestinienne. pic.twitter.com/5j6KSOOGjO — �� ���� Gaza News+ (@GazaNewsPlus) October 10, 2023

The text reads, "Human tide in Jordan. A great march in the heart of Amman in support of Al-Aqsa, in solidarity with Gaza, and in support of the Palestinian Resistance."

On Saturday, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) launched a massive surprise attack on Israeli towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to launch retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

At least 830 people have been killed and 4,250 others wounded in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, according to an update issued by the Palestinian Health Ministry on Tuesday, while at least 1,008 have been killed in Israel in the Hamas attacks, as reported Israel's state-owned Kan TV news.

During a press conference held on Tuesday morning, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Türkiye, expressed his deep concern about the presence of a U.S. carrier in the Middle East.

Why is the American aircraft carrier coming to Israel? So that? What will they do? “Will they attack Gaza with their warplanes and commit a massacre?” he asked.