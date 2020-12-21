Iran: Nuclear Deal Supported by Signing Nations Without the US

The foreign ministers of Iran, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, China, and Russia participated in the meeting chaired by the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.



A two-hour online meeting held on Monday between the remaining parties to the landmark 2015 nuclear deal signed by six countries and Iran, shows the renewal of the commitment of the parties still in the deal to preserve the agreement, despite the US absence.

The foreign ministers of Iran, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, China and Russia participated in the meeting chaired by the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.

The ministers “discussed that full and effective implementation of the JCPOA by all remains crucial and discussed the need to address ongoing implementation challenges, including on nuclear non-proliferation and sanctions lifting commitments” according to a joint statement released after the meeting.

The deal, enshrined in Resolution 2231 of the United Nations Security Council, is recognized as a “key element” in the global non-proliferation regime and a diplomatic achievement contributing to regional and international peace as remarked by the ministers.

Moreover, the signing countries reaffirmed the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as "the only independent and impartial organization that can technically verify the implementation of the deal’s non-proliferation components."

On the other hand, the foreign ministers expressed “deep regret” regarding the unilateral exit of the United States from the 2018 deal. In the aftermath of the withdrawal, harsh economic sanctions have been imposed on Iran.

“Ministers agreed to continue dialogue to ensure full JCPOA implementation by all sides,” the statement said.