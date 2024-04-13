Iran Launches Drone Attacks on Israel, IDF Says

An Israeli Army spokeperson confirmed on Saturday the launch of dozens of drones from Iran to Israel, but warned that it will take "several hours" to reach the country.

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) says that the Israeli Air Force is tracking them in order to intercept.

Journalists and other X users in Iraq have confirmed seeing several unmanned aerial vehicles flying into Israel. An Israeli media said that "Iranian drones began to cross the airspace of Iraq and approached Syria and Jordan. Shortly after they approach Israel, a missile attack will begin"

- More than 50 Iranian drones have been launched towards #Israel



- It would be established for several hours before reaching Israeli airspace



- Israeli military and air defenses on high alert



- First direct Iranian attack on Israeli territory



Via @CGTNOfficial #Iran pic.twitter.com/MdQCiivnmH — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 13, 2024

Several videos of allegedly Iranian kamikaze drones flying in the direction of Israel over Iraq are also circulating on social media.



It will take the drones up to nine hours to reach their target. pic.twitter.com/PZNkgRc1RA — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) April 13, 2024

News agencies have also informed that Iran launched cruise missiles at Israel. Also, a spokeperson of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp cofirmed this information.

To avoid incidents, Iraq decided to close its airspace, as reported by the Iraqi Ministry of Transport. The management of Erbil International Airport also confirmed in a press statement that the decision to close Iraqi airspace also included the Kurdish region of Iraq.

Jordan has taken the same decision to close its airspace, according to The Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Authority says the country will close its airspace from 11pm local time (20:00 GMT).

This is a warned attack by Iran after the Israeli Army bombed the Iranian consulate in Damascus, which caused an escalation between the Iranian and Israeli governments.