Iran Installs New Centrifuges in Fordow and Natanz Power Plants

Today, Iran announced the installation of new centrifuges at the Fordow and Natanz nuclear power plants, thereby reducing its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

New cascades in 348IR2m centrifuges with almost four times the capacity of IR1 are running successfully at Natanz, Iranian Ambassador to International Organizations in Vienna, Kazem Gharibabadi, said via the social network Twitter quoted by the official IRNA news agency.

The diplomat added that two cascades of IR6 centrifuges were started in Fordow and specified that "soon there will be more," without providing details.

After lengthy negotiations, the Islamic Republic of Iran signed in 2015 the so-called 5+1 agreement with the permanent members of the UN Security Council: Russia, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and France, plus Germany, which is not a member of that body.

Under the agreement, Iran agreed to eliminate its stockpile of medium-enriched uranium, reduce its low-enriched uranium stockpile by 98 percent and reduce its gas centrifuges by two-thirds over 13 years.

Over the next 15 years, Iran would only enrich uranium to 3.67 percent and would not build any new heavy-water nuclear reactors during the same period.

Thanks to our diligent nuclear scientists, two cascades of 348 IR2m centrifuges with almost 4 times the capacity of IR1 are now running with UF6 successfully in Natanz. Installation of 2 cascades of IR6 centrifuges has also been started in Fordow. There's more to come soon. — Gharibabadi (@Gharibabadi) February 2, 2021

In exchange, Tehran would be relieved of economic sanctions imposed by the United States, the European Union, and the UN Security Council. Still, in 2018, then US President Donald Trump reneged on the commitments and wrecked the deal.

Faced with pressure from Washington and despite persistent exhortations to the contrary from the Persian country, the Western powers reneged on their commitments, which compelled Iran to denounce the JCPOA and resume enrichment of fissile material.

Despite this, Tehran insists on its nuclear activities' civilian nature and argues that there is a fatwa (religious edict) of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whose word is unappealable law, prohibiting the manufacture, acquisition, or stockpiling of weapons of mass destruction.