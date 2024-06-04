Iran Initiates Vetting Process for Presidential Candidates

After the vetting process, the Interior Ministry will announce the final candidates on June 11.

On Tuesday, Iran's Constitutional Council spokesman Hadi Tahan Nazif announced the start of the process to vet the registered candidates for the country's 14th presidential election, scheduled for June 28.

Tahan Nazif said that the council sought to complete the assessment of candidates' qualifications within five days, while noting that the country's law permits an extension of the vetting process for an additional five days if necessary.

"The president must be elected from among religious and political personalities who are of Iranian origin, have Iranian nationality, administrative capacity, resourcefulness and a good track record, are trustworthy and pious, and have a firm belief in the fundamental principles of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the country's official religion," Nazif stressed, citing Iran's Constitution.

According to Iran's election headquarters, after the vetting process, the Interior Ministry would announce the final candidates on June 11, and the qualified candidates would have 15 days, from June 12 to June 26, to conduct their electoral campaigns.

���� In Iran, a woman registered for the first time to participate in presidential elections



Doctor and representative of the 8th and 11th convocations of the Iranian parliament “ Zohreh Elahian” became the first woman registered as a presidential candidate in the country pic.twitter.com/DU9JLXDLvq — ميّ (@MayeM358) June 2, 2024

The registration process concluded on Monday, with 80 candidates entering the race for the country's top executive position.

Among the potential presidential candidates are some Iranian political figures such as the Parliament speaker Mohamad Baqer Qalibaf, former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, and former chief nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili.

The 14th presidential election, originally scheduled for 2025, was brought forward due to the unexpected death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on May 19 in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan.