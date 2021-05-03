Iran Foreign Ministry Denies News of Imminent Prisoner Swaps

On a state television report, Iran’s foreign ministry said that prisoner swaps with the United States could notcannot be confirmed despite previous indications.

Foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Monday that the report was not confirmed and that both sides have reviewed the issue of swapping prisoners.

The state-run broadcaster quoted an unnamed official on Sunday that said that four Iranian prisoners held in the U.S. for circumventing unilateral sanctions would be swapped with four American dual nationals in Iran, and that $7bn in frozen Iranian funds would be released.

Khatibzadeh added that Iran affirms its demand to unfreeze all assets blocked throughout the world as a result of unilateral US sanctions.

State TV also said that British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe would be released only when Britain pays off a decades-old debt of 400 million pounds ($553m) owed Tehran.

Iran's U.N. envoy denies reports about prisoner swap with U.S. https://t.co/zSNd1ZFx5B — Reuters Iran (@ReutersIran) May 2, 2021

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who recently completed a five-year sentence on spying charges, got another one-year sentence and was put on the no-fly list last week for spreading propaganda against the system and mobilizing an anti-government protest in front of the Iranian embassy in London in 2009.

Iran's foreign ministry’s spokesman said that no legal negotiations are in the works between the foreign ministries on her case, and that comment would be left to the legal system.