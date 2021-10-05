Iran: Foreign Minister Arrives in Moscow for Talks on Region

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Moscow Tuesday to carry out conversations with his Russian counterpart on regional issues.

Amir-Abdollahian leads the delegation in his visit to the Russian capital, taking place [er the invitation of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The top diplomats will discuss counter-terrorism efforts and illegal drug trafficking as well as international contributions to the rebuilding of Afghanistan during their meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said at a ceremony to welcome Amir-Abdollahian that this is the first visit by the Iranian foreign minister since his appointment and the Islamic Republic’s full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

“This meeting is considered important at this juncture regarding the recent developments in the Caucasus region and Afghanistan, because experience has shown that consultations and interactions between Tehran and Moscow have contributed to the establishment of security and stability in the region,” Jalali said.

Amir-Abdollahian and Lavrov plan to consolidate the principled stance of Tehran and Moscow on Syria as well as resumption of talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Amir-Abdollahian told the press that Iran expects Russian officials to show sensitivity to “any possible change in regional borders and the presence of terrorists as well as the Zionist regime’s moves in the region, which are detrimental to regional peace and stability.”

He said that they would discuss the latest developments in the South Caucasus region, noting that Iran has expressed its concerns and stance on the issue through diplomatic channels and phone calls with Russian officials: “We are confident that during tomorrow’s meeting with Russia’s foreign minister, we will reach good agreements and we will, God willing, move in the path of stabilizing the situation in the region.”

The Iranian foreign minister also expressed his intention for the two countries to make use of their capacities to improve security across the region.



#Iranian Foreign Minister @Amirabdolahian heading a delegation arrived in Moscow on Tuesday to review important issues namely #JCPOA, #Afghanistan, Caspian Sea, South Caucasus and the Middle East https://t.co/Qfj4fXCEy2 pic.twitter.com/2qTH4Nf7rB — Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran (@Iran_GOV) October 5, 2021

In a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said the Islamic Republic is determined to boost relations with Russia in all fields, including in the production of a joint vaccine to fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“We are pursuing the development and deepening of cooperation between the two countries in all dimensions,” Raeisi said.

Russia, a signatory to the JCPOA, has supported Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy, stressing the need to resume the Vienna talks in order to revive the landmark deal.

At the United Nations in New York on September 25, Lavrov criticized the unilateral sanctions imposed against Iran after the United States’ withdrawal from the JCPOA, saying Washington needed to take a “more active” approach to resume the stalled talks.

“It seems evident they should be more active” in “resolving all issues related” to the accord, Lavrov said, saying, “Iran is not doing anything that would be prohibited.”

Iran and Russia share a common stance on Afghanistan, as well, emphasizing the need for the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all groups, despite the Taliban's assumption of power after the US withdrawal.