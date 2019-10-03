Iran Foils Foreign-Backed Assassination Plot Against General

Iran’s intelligence services say they have foiled a terrorist plot aimed at assassinating Major General Qassem Soleimani, a figure known for coordinating efforts against the IS group. They say the plot was hatched by Israel and other Arab states.

Intelligence Chief Hossein Taeb says that terrorists were planning to buy a place next to a religious hall belonging to General Soleimani’s late father. The plan was to plant 350-500 kilograms of explosives underneath.

Iran says that a “precise and smart intelligence operation succeeded in arresting the three-member team”, adding, “Through this ominous act, they were after igniting a religious conflict and portray it (assassination) as a domestic revenge case; however, with God’s blessing, despite several years of planning, they encountered the barrier of diligence and vigilance of the Iranian nation’s children and were trapped by the IRGC’s intelligence unit before [being able to] carry out the plot,”

Major General Qassem Soleimani is a high profile military figure, known for coordinating the efforts of the Iranian revolutionary guard that fought alongside the Syrian army against the IS group.

General Soleimani’s role was recognized by notable western publication Foreign Policy (FP) and include in their 2019 list of Global Thinkers in the defense and security field.