News > World

Iran: Election Ban Begins Ahead Of Presidential Elections

  • An Iranian woman walks down a street, Tehran, Iran, June 2021.

    An Iranian woman walks down a street, Tehran, Iran, June 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @The_Nation

Published 17 June 2021 (1 hours 2 minutes ago)
Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli announced that all political acts and propaganda are banned from 07:00 a.m. (local time).

Iranian authorities decreed a period of electoral silence beginning Thursday ahead of presidential elections to be held on June 18.

Iran to Hold Presidential Elections on June 18

During this ban, citizens are expected to analyze the government plans presented by the four politicians who remain in the presidential race after three candidates withdrew from it this week.

On Friday, the presidential election will take place from 07:00 a.m. to midnight. If necessary, however, voting hours could be extended until 02:00 hours on Saturday morning.

Besides electing the successor of President Hassan Rouhani, Iranians will choose a new Parliament and members of municipal councils.

After this election, the number of electoral processes carried out during the 42-year-old Islamic Republic of Iran will increase to 39.

