Iran: Election Ban Begins Ahead Of Presidential Elections

Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli announced that all political acts and propaganda are banned from 07:00 a.m. (local time).

Iranian authorities decreed a period of electoral silence beginning Thursday ahead of presidential elections to be held on June 18.

During this ban, citizens are expected to analyze the government plans presented by the four politicians who remain in the presidential race after three candidates withdrew from it this week.

On Friday, the presidential election will take place from 07:00 a.m. to midnight. If necessary, however, voting hours could be extended until 02:00 hours on Saturday morning.

Govt. spokesman, @AliRabiei_Iran invites all Iranians to participate in upcoming presidential elections#IranElection2021 pic.twitter.com/QqbNkkhbTU — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) June 15, 2021

Besides electing the successor of President Hassan Rouhani, Iranians will choose a new Parliament and members of municipal councils. After this election, the number of electoral processes carried out during the 42-year-old Islamic Republic of Iran will increase to 39.