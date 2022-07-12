Iran Denies Planning to Supply Drones to Russia

Cooperation between Iran and Russia in the modern technologies sector predates the Ukrainian crisis, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman made his remarks Tuesday in response to claims by U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan about Iran's sale of modern technical breakthroughs to Russia.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan claimed the U.S. had information that "Iran is preparing to provide Russia with hundreds of drones" and train Russian soldiers to use them in Ukraine.

In this respect, Kanaani said the field of modern technologies between Russia and Iran had not seen any significant development of late.

According to the Foreign Ministry spokesman, "The history of cooperation between Iran and the Russian Federation in the field of modern technologies dates back to the period before the Ukrainian war."

— ��om ��'ℂonnor (@ShaolinTom) July 12, 2022

Within this context, Kanaani denounced Washington's hypocrisy, arguing that the Middle East has been flooded with weapons by the U.S. and allied powers.

The Iranian official said, "Washington and European governments have turned occupying and invading countries including West Asia into an arsenal of their diverse lethal arms."

Without such support, "the Zionists would not have been able to continue their crimes, aggression and occupation of Palestine for more than seven decades," Kanaani added.