Iran Demands Stronger US Guarantees to Reach Nuke Deal

"Regarding lifting sanctions, we recently received the latest text from the American side, and my colleagues are carefully reviewing the text," Iranian Minister Amir-Abdollahian said.

On Wednesday, the Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian demanded "a stronger text" from the United States over its guarantees of lifting sanctions in order to reach an agreement to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

"Regarding lifting sanctions, we recently received the latest text from the American side, and my colleagues are carefully reviewing the text," Amir-Abdollahian said during his joint press conference with Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"We still need a stronger text on the issue of guarantees. If America acts realistically and strengthens the existing text, an agreement will be within reach," he added.

Amir-Abdollahian also demanded the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) refrain from "political behavior," noting Iran won't accept any continued accusation made by IAEA when all the parties return to the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"One of the documents is dated Wednesday, May 9, 2018. The contents are obscured, but that’s a day after Trump announced the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal." https://t.co/VACY077Woq — CarrieK ☮️ (@CarrieIzSoVery) August 31, 2022

Iran signed the JCPOA with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to curb its nuclear program in return for the removal of sanctions on the country. However, former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Tehran, prompting the latter to drop some of its commitments under the pact.

The talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal began in April 2021 in Vienna but were suspended in March this year because of political differences between Tehran and Washington.

The latest round of the nuclear talks was held in the Austrian capital in early August after a five-month hiatus. On Aug. 8, the EU put forward a "final text" of the draft decision on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.