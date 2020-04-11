Iran Begins Production of Antibody-Based Rapid Detection Tests

The Persian nation could export tests that detect a COVID-19 positive case in about 75 minutes.

Deputy Minister for Science and Technology Surena Satari informed that Iran began the production of Serological Antibody Detection (SAD) Tests for the diagnosis of COVID-19.

This new industrial development, which builds on the existing production of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, gives Iran a potential competitive advantage in global markets.

"We can become one of the major exporters of different types of coronavirus diagnostic kits," Deputy Minister Satari said.

“Serology tests are blood-based tests that can be used to identify whether people have been exposed to a particular pathogen by looking at their immune response," the Center for Health Security at John Hopkins explains.

"In contrast, the RT-PCR tests… can only indicate the presence of viral material during infection and will not indicate if a person was infected and subsequently recovered."​​​​​​​

Iran:

New postage stamp to honor emergency services

fighting COVID-19

[Iran remains under U.S. medical sanctions during this global Pandemic.] pic.twitter.com/lNEilXbNFt — Patrick Emek (@14wombat1) April 11, 2020

​​​​​The SAD tests, which are produced by the Pishtaz Teb company, allow a person to be diagnosed as a COVID-19 positive in about 75 minutes.

"This rapid test model determines with high probability which people have been previously infected, even those who have not had any symptoms of the disease," Satari explained and added that Pishtaz Teb is also manufacturing some 400,000 PCR tests per month.​​​​​​​

So far, ​​​Iran has carried out 251,703 tests and has seen a reduction in the number of new infections for twelve days.

In the past 24 hours, Persian authorities reported 1,837 new cases, 125 deaths, 42,000 discharged patients, and 3,987 people in critical condition.