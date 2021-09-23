Iran Asks Europe For Actions Against US Sanctions

"The U.S. government, with the silence and support of Europe, continues to apply its illegal sanctions," Minister Abdolahian pointed out.

Iran's Foreign Affairs Minister Hosein Amir Abdolahian asked European countries to change their policy of "inaction" in the face of U.S, sanctions because Iran is not only served by promises regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran "has heard many words and promises regarding the JCPOA but has not seen any action," Abdolahian said in his meetings with several European diplomats during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

"The U.S. government, with the silence and support of Europe, continues to apply its illegal sanctions and, at the same time, affirms that it wants to return to the JCPOA. This is a clear contradiction," he pointed out, adding that the new Iranian government will evaluate "the actions of the JCPOA parties, not their words."

The JCPOA nuclear deal was signed in 2015 between Iran, the U.S., Russia, China, France, the UK, and Germany. In 2018, however, the U.S. unilaterally abandoned that pact and reimposed sanctions against Tehran. Negotiations began in Vienna in April to bring the U.S. back to the pact, but the talks were put on hold due to the handover of power in Tehran.

#Iran President Rayeesi to #UNGA76 : US sanctions on drug supplies to Iran is crime against humanity.



US wrongly assumed we've been paralyzed, but our resistance has paid & will continue to pay.



US admits its confrontation policy has fully failed, but its max cruelty continues. pic.twitter.com/g0F290AdS1 — S.M.Khoshcheshm (@khoshcheshm) September 21, 2021

During this week, Abdolahian met with the foreign ministers of Germany, Austria and Spain to address the issue of the nuclear agreement. So far, however, he has not held a joint meeting with JCPOA members or a meeting with U.S. officials.

The Iranian diplomat also met with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, to whom he transferred the will of the Persian nation to resume negotiations to rescue the 2015 nuclear agreement.

During his speech at the UNGA, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi affirmed that his country no longer trusts the promises of the United States but is open to talks, whose final result is the lifting of all sanctions.