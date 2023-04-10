Investigation by Alberta’s Ethics Commissioner

On Monday, the premier's office circulated a communication to the media, wherein a spokesperson expressed that Danielle Smith positively acknowledges the investigation about whether Premier Danielle Smith interfered with the administration of justice tied to COVID-19 prosecutions.

The office of the Premier of Alberta has announced the investigation will be initiated by the province's ethics commissioner.

Rebecca Polak stated in her email that Smith is engaged in complete cooperation with the commissioner and remains sanguine that this scrutiny will validate the non-existence of any form of involvement.

In response to the release of a video depicting a phone call between Calgary street pastor Artur Pawlowski and Smith, the Opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) has advocated for the initiation of an autonomous inquiry.

Danielle Smith is not above the law.



Alberta’s NDP welcomes an investigation from the Ethics Commissioner into her interference in our justice system, but it’s not enough.



We continue to call for a fully independent judicial investigation as well. ��https://t.co/cma3NQXRkG — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) April 11, 2023

During her weekly phone-in radio show, "Your Province Your Premier," on Saturday, Smith presented a revised account of her motivation for reaching out to Pawlowski.

Pawlowski is presently confronted with accusations concerning criminal mischief and an infraction under Alberta's Critical Infrastructure Defence Act in connection with the Coutts border blockade incident. A verdict is scheduled to be pronounced by a judge in early May.

Alberta's premier says she is under investigation by the province's ethics commissioner. As Adam MacVicar reports, the investigation is looking into allegations of judicial interference. pic.twitter.com/dJgRssPiuL — Global Calgary (@GlobalCalgary) April 11, 2023

In a formal correspondence addressed to the Ethics Commissioner on March 31st, Irfan Sabir, the New Democratic Party's Justice Critic, communicated that the video served as the basis of his complaint. Moreover, he asserted that he was bringing forth a plausible contravention of Section 3 of the Conflicts of Interest Act.