International Tourism Is Slowly Awakening, UNWTO Says

As travel restrictions across the world are easing, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) announced Tuesday the slow activation of international tourism.

UNWTO has been monitoring all measures regarding the pandemic since the start of the current crisis. The fifth edition of "COVID-19 Related Travel Restrictions: A Global Review for Tourism," report released that 48 tourist destinations have eased restrictions so far, which means that they can receive foreign visitors.

Of those, 37 are European sites, including 24 of the 26 states in the Schengen travel area. However, 141 destinations still have their borders closed.

"The restart of tourism is of vital importance for livelihoods, for businesses and national economies," UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said.

"The latest data showed growing numbers of destinations are beginning to ease the restrictions they introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Pololikashvili also stressed the importance of being cautious about the reopening, for the virus is still not entirely under control.

Based on this, he assured that the UNWTO would "continue to work with our member states around the world to mitigate the impact of the pandemic and to make sure that when the time is right, tourism can help drive a responsible and sustainable recovery."