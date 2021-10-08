International Observers Take Part In Venezuelan Electoral Drill

On Thursday, Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) President Pedro Calzadilla announced that the Latin American Council of Electoral Experts (CEELA) and the Carter Center will send observers to the electoral drill to be held on Sunday.

Around 3,232 public officials will participate in this drill, which will be held from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (local time) at 1,336 polling stations located in 333 municipalities of the 24 states of the country.

This exercise will allow to test characteristics of the electoral process such as the phases of the automated voting system and the speed and security of data transmission. In addition, the drill will allow citizens to familiarize themselves with the electoral offer and the voting system. Political parties and movements will also be able to put their work systems to the test.

The CNE authorities also highlighted that the drill constitutes an opportunity to verify compliance with the biosafety protocols for the prevention of COVID-19, among which are the disinfection of voting centers and the maintenance of distance between voters.

The Maduro government is hoping to improve trade and investment in the region. https://t.co/g0QJ2fTYRF — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) October 7, 2021

The states of Anzoategui, Capital District, La Guaira, Miranda, Nueva Esparta and Yaracuy will function as pilot places to verify the operation of the securities that are implemented in four stages: identification of the voter, voting, deposit of the vote, and voting registry.

Besides taking part in the electoral drill on Sunday, CEELA and the Carter Center are in contact with the Venezuelan authorities to send observer missions for the subnational elections to be held on November 21.

On that day, Venezuelans will choose 23 governors, 335 mayors, 253 legislators, and 2,471 councilors. So far, 79 percent of the activities of the electoral schedule have been fulfilled in a timely manner.