International Mission Is Ready for the Colombian Elections

"There can be no fraud because several actors take part in the electoral process," the director of the National Registry stressed.

On Thursday, the Civil Registry Director Alexander Vega Rocha officially installed the International Observation Mission for the presidential elections on May 29.

Interior Minister Daniel Palacios, National Electoral Council (CNE) President Cesar Abreo, and other authorities were also present during the ceremony held in Bogota.

Vega Rocha indicated that the installation is part of the "Guarantee and Action Plan" that is being implemented to ensure transparency in the electoral process, in which some 39 million Colombians will elect their president and vice president for the 2022-2026 period.

Referring to the rumors and fears that have circulated in recent weeks, he asserted that electoral authorities have established all the necessary guarantees so that there are no irregularities during the elections.

Even a far-right plot to assassinate Colombia's progressive candidate Gustavo Petro will not stop him. This election presents a turning point - Colombia heads to the polls on Sunday ������️https://t.co/9NHDmWIvbQ — Labour Friends of Progressive Latin America (@labourfplam) May 27, 2022

"There can be no fraud because several actors take part in the electoral process: the National Registry, political parties, scrutinizing commissions, the National Electoral Council, and control institutions," Vega Rocha stressed, explaining that any inconsistency in the polls, whether malicious or in good faith, can be detected during the counting process.

Added to the above guarantees is the presence of some 27 international organizations that will provide technical support and monitoring during the May 29 elections, which will be the "most observed" in Colombian history, according to the Civil Registry.

"Since March 14 we have been working with all political organizations to make decisions following an action plan that generates guarantees for candidates and citizens," Vega said.