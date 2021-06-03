International Mission Assesses Colombia's Violence

The investigation revealed the disproportionality between complaints by human rights organizations and the cases accepted by the Prosecutors Office, which the activist refers to as an "omission by the Colombian state."

The International Solidarity and Human Rights Mission reported on Thursday its first assessments of the state repression during the National Striked that have kept the country in turmoil for 37 days.

According to one of its members, Ismael Jalil, the mission spread throughout the Colombian territory to verify all the information and collect their testimonies as "they were not carried away by the information that they could not verify."

"We have seen many provocations and violence by the public force. It is unfortunate to arrive from totally peaceful days and turn on the television to see repression and violence encouraged by the hegemonic media, which seek to criminalize the protest," the activist said.

Moreover, the investigation revealed the disproportionality between complaints by human rights organizations and the cases accepted by the Prosecutors Office, which the activist refers to as an "omission by the Colombian state." This omission has allowed undermining "the excesses of the public force correspond to criminal offenses such as the forced disappearance of persons, crimes against life (homicides), crimes against physical integrity (eye injuries), crimes against sexual integrity (rapes), crimes against freedom of assembly and the free exercise of protest."