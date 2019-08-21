International Commission Against Impunity Leaves Guatemala

In January, the far-right Guatemalan president decided to end the agreement that allowed its presence in this central American country.

The International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) presented on Tuesday a closing report that summarized its work in the defense of human rights with more than 120 high-impact cases analyzed, 70 disjointed criminal structures and 120 formal requests for trial.

"I contributed with all my effort, I gave my heart for a cause in which I believe," Commissioner Ivan Vasquez said when presenting his report at the international seminar The Fight Against Corruption and Impunity in Guatemala.

Before an audience of about 700 people, the head of the CICIG mentioned the indisputable successes of its management to the strengthening of the Public Ministry and the creation of the Special Prosecutor's Office Against Impunity (FECI).

“For a successful fight against power impunity and corruption, there was a need for a virtuous triangle, the research organizations (MP-Cicig) doing their homework, with two fundamental pillars, independent media and civil society,” Velasquez recalled.

.@Int_IDEA’s @Zovatto55 reflects on #CICIG’s departure from #Guatemala and warns about the risk of democratic regression in the country pic.twitter.com/NrVCHQJObN — Catalina Uribe (@catasur) August 20, 2019

Supported by the United Nations, CICIG arrived in Guatemala in 2007 amid multilateral efforts aimed at preventing this Central American country from becoming a "failed state."

This was recalled by Velazquez who presented the contents of the report by video because the Guatemalan government banned its disclosure as a threat to national security.

"Justice can and should be impartial and independent and reach everyone," he said and added that a great job was done but still "more must be done."

This event was also attended by Ana Maria Dieguez, a woman who resigned from a 30-year diplomatic career in August 2017, when President Jimmy Morales declared commissioner Velasquez persona non grata.

On January, the far-right Guatemalan President accused CICIG of violating human rights and unilaterally decided to terminate the agreement that allowed its presence in his country.

Previously, on 2018, CICIG had accused Morales' brother and son of having participated in tax fraud.