Insurgent Attack in Afghanistan Kills 14 Soldiers

An armed attack today by the Taliban movement against a military checkpoint in the northern province of Jowzjan killed 14 members of the security forces, official sources reported.

Five troops were also injured in the clashes in Fayzabad district, while two others are missing, Jowzjan government spokesman Marouf Azar told reporters.



He also reported that seven of the attackers had been killed, and three injured.



According to the source, the Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, Tolo News Agency reported.



The armed clash between the Afghan Army troops and the Taliban movement came a day after the insurgent group killed 17 members of pro-government militias in the northern province of Takhar.



In recent months, the Taliban has refused to engage in direct dialogue with the Afghan government in order to reach an eventual peace agreement that would put an end to the internal conflict in this Central Asian country.