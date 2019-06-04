Indonesian Suicide Bomber Wounded After Botched Attempt

The attack late on Monday comes as the world’s biggest Muslim-majority country prepares to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr festival at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

An Indonesian militant was seriously wounded on Tuesday when he attempted to blow himself up outside of a police station, the local authorities stated.

The unnamed militant was believed to have been influenced by the Islamic State terrorist group after investigators found information proving the 22-year-old's exposure to the organization.

“This was a suicide bomber,” said national police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo. The suspect was in the hospital after sustaining injuries to his right hand and abdomen.

No other casualties were reported when the 22-year-old man in Sukoharjo, in Central Java province, set off what police described as low-grade explosives.

“If he fully recovers, we will investigate further into his motive,” Prasetyo said, adding the suspect was found to have been exposed to the militant ideology of Islamic State.

Indonesia is grappling with a resurgence in militancy.

Counter-terrorism police have detained hundreds of suspected militants after a series of suicide bombings at churches and police stations in the city of Surabaya killed more than 30 people last year.

Hundreds of Indonesians are believed to have traveled to the Middle East to join the Islamic State.