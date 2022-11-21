Indonesia: Death Toll in West Java Quake Rises to 162

According to authorities in West Java province, the death toll from the 5.6-magnitude earthquake rose to 162.

The country's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency said the quake struck Monday at 13:21 local time at a depth of 10 kilometers near the city of Cianjur in West Java province.

The agency located the epicenter of the 5.6 magnitude quake near the West Java city of Cianjur, about 100 kilometers southeast of the country's capital, Jakarta, where the tremors were strongly felt.

The disaster has left 162 people dead, 326 injured and some 13 000 displaced, said the province's governor, Ridwan Kamil, citing information from the National Disaster Management Agency.

The search for survivors is still ongoing. "Victims continue to come in from many areas," the governor said, noting that the death toll given is preliminary.

QUAKE IN INDONESIA KILLS 160



LOOK: A powerful earthquake killed more than 160 people in Indonesia's West Java province on Monday, with rescuers searching for survivors trapped under the rubble amid a series of aftershocks. | via Reuters #CDNDigital

��: REUTERS pic.twitter.com/gyj9bJNemV — CDN Digital (@cebudailynews) November 22, 2022

The earthquake severely damaged many houses, buildings, and infrastructure facilities, such as roads, a bridge, school buildings, office buildings, mosques, and health facilities.

According to data from the Cianjur district disaster management and mitigation agency, as many as 13 784 people were forced to flee their homes and take shelter.

The senior officer of the agency's data and information unit, Nena Fatimah, said the significant increase in the number of casualties was due to a new report of landslides that buried about 100 residents.