Indigenous Woman To Lead the US Secretary of the Interior

After being confirmed by the Senate as Interior Secretary by a 51-40 vote, Debra Haaland on Monday become the first Indigenous person to assume a ministerial position in the United States.

Haaland, who had been serving as the U.S. Representative for New Mexico's 1st congressional district since 2019, is a member of the Laguna Pueblo, which is one of the 574 Indigenous peoples officially recognized in the United States.

“A voice like mine has never been a Cabinet secretary or at the head of the Department of Interior... I’ll be fierce for all of us, our planet, and all of our protected land,” she twitted.

"Though I am excited to become the first Native American Cabinet Secretary in history, I'm also sad to leave this chamber."

Even though four Republicans voted in favor of Haaland's confirmation, her opposition to fossil fuel exploration on federal lands, as well as her support for drastic emissions reductions, were factors for the Republican negative vote.

She replaces David Bernhardt, who was a fundamental piece for boosting the Trump administration's stance on environmental regulations, including drilling and mining permits on the nation’s lands and waters.

Haaland is expected to advance U.S. President Joe Biden's agenda on climate change by promoting clean energies and a halt to new drilling.