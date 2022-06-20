Indigenous Protesters Continue To Arrive in Ecuador’s Capital City

Images published on social networks show people walking on the road or in buckets of pick-up trucks in their eagerness to mobilize.

Hundreds of demonstrators continued to enter Ecuador's capital on Monday during the eighth day of a mobilization against the government called by the indigenous movement, while the blockade of roads connecting the city of Quito (north) with the north and south of the country is maintained,

Images published on social networks show people walking on the road or in buckets of pick-up trucks in their eagerness to mobilize.

In the afternoon, the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) reported the arrival of indigenous people from the south of the country, who are currently near the Machachi canton (center), bordering the province of Pichincha, whose capital is Quito.