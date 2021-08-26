Indigenous People Reject Invasion of Their Lands in Brasilia

At least 6000 Indigenous marched on Thursday in Brasilia to demand the annulment of the "Temporary Framework," a bill under debate in the Supreme Federal Court that seeks to end the demarcation of Indigenous lands.
The protests come as the Federal Government of Santa Catarina state sued the Indigenous community of Xokleng at the Supreme Federal Court for an area located within the boundary of Indigenous people territory.
"The walk of 6 thousand indigenous people on the asphalt of Brasilia. They crossed a country of continental size to reach the Supreme Court, because in the institutions there are people who still do not understand what has been explained for 5 centuries."
Santa Catarina's federal government is invoking a premise by which Indigenous peoples only have the right to a specific territory if they occupied the land by October 5, 1998, when the current constitution on Brazil was approved.
Indigenous communities remarked that if the court supports Santa Catarina's government, it will set a precedent. It would also be a significant blow to the right of Indigenous peoples over their ancestral lands. In addition, Indigenous people reject a 2007 bill that transfers to Congress the authority to decide the boundary of Indigenous territory.