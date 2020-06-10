India's COVID-19 Cases Surge With Nearly 10,000 New Infections

The health ministry confirmed 9,985 new cases and 274 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 7,745 people have died so far.

India reported Wednesday a new surge of nearly 10,000 COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with a total caseload of 276,583, the fifth-highest in the world, as the country emerges from its lockdown.

The health ministry confirmed 9,985 new cases and 274 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 7,745 people have died from the virus.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and New Delhi are the worst-hit states.

The spike has come as the government moves forward with reopening restaurants, shopping malls, and places of worship in most of India after a lockdown that lasted more than two months.

The government has already partially restored train services and domestic flights and authorized shops and manufacturing to reopen. Subways, hotels, schools, and colleges, however, remain closed nationwide.

India has so far tested more than 4 .9 million people, with a daily capacity of more than 140,000.

The number of new cases has soared since the government began easing restrictions. There has also been an increase in infections in rural India following the return of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who lost their jobs during the lockdown.