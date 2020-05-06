Indian Troops Kill Kashmir's Top Rebel Commander

Naikoo, 35, was the chief of operations of the region’s largest indigenous rebel group, Hizbul Mujahideen, which has spearheaded an armed rebellion against Indian rule.

Indian government forces killed a top rebel commander and his aide in occupied Kashmir Wednesday and shut down cellphone and mobile internet services during subsequent anti-India protests, officials and residents said.

Police and army soldiers launched an operation Tuesday in the Awantipora area in southern Kashmir based on a tip that some rebel commanders were sheltering there, including Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Riyaz Naikoo.

According to residents, the Indian forces used earth movers to dig up several patches of land, including a school playground, looking for possible underground hideouts.

Troops blasted at least two civilian homes with explosives, a common tactic employed by Indian troops in Kashmir.

As the government forces began house-to-house searches in the area, they came under gunfire from rebels, police said. Naikoo and another militant were killed in the ensuing firefight, a police official added.

Meanwhile, India’s security officials and some members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata party hailed his death as a major victory, but the killing could spark more unrest in the disputed region.

A former maths teacher, Naikoo was one of the region’s most-hunted militants, shooting to prominence after a 2016 uprising that followed the killing of the group’s charismatic leader, Burhan Wani.

After Wani’s death, Naikoo helped to breathe new life into the militant movement and unified rebel ranks, which had been divided by splinter factions making his role as moderator very important to the Hizbul separatist movement.

Dibyesh Anand, who teaches international relations at the University of Westminster in the United Kingdom, told Al Jazeera that Naikoo's killing will make "the relationship between Kashmir and India much worse than what it is."

"What's likely to happen is more frustration, more anger, more anxiety than ordinary Kashmiri population would have," he said.

"The main intention of [India's] Hindu nationalist government is not only to completely occupy Kashmir, but also to erase any form of resistance that Kashmiris have," he highlighted.

After the shooting, some anti-India protests and clashes between protesters and government forces were also reported in the place of the events.

Government forces fired bullets, shotgun pellets, and teargas at a large anti-India protest that hit the streets and threw stones at the troops shortly after the news of the rebel leader’s killing spread. At least a dozen civilians were injured in the clashes, locals and medics said. One among the injured was critical with a gunfire injury.

For its part, the authorities first blocked mobile internet service, a common Indian tactic in the region when such fighting erupts. As the fighting continued and word spread that Naikoo was trapped, they also stopped mobile phone service.

Authorities say it is necessary to halt cellphone and internet service to prevent anti-India protesters from assembling.

This Indian tactic has been widely criticized by the international community since in 2019, the government imposed a monthslong total communication blackout during an unprecedented military crackdown in the strife-torn region.

In recent months, India has stepped up its counterinsurgency operations across Kashmir during a coronavirus lockdown. Militants have also continued their attacks on government forces and alleged informants. More than two dozen militants and about a dozen Indian troops were killed in April, the most in any month since August 2019, when India revoked the region’s semi-autonomous status and statehood and imposed direct federal rule.

Occupied Kashmir and Jammu: India's Colonial Vestige

The Kashmir conflict precedes one of the most complex consequences of British colonization.

After the independence of India on Aug. 15, 1947, the British empire divided ancient India into two nations: India and Pakistan. So the 584 princely states that existed throughout the Indian subcontinent had to choose whether they would accede to India or Pakistan or whether they would be independent.

Some states that elected Pakistan or decided to remain independent were forcibly annexed by India. For example, Hyderabad, Junagadh, Travancore or Kashmir. To this day, Kashmir is an unresolved and invaded conflict in which both countries claim its sovereignty and union with their territory.

For decades, separatists have fought against Indian rule in Kashmir, wanting independence for the Himalayan region or to join Pakistan.

About 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown. Rebels have been fighting Indian rule since 1989.

There also has been almost daily fighting over the last several months along the rugged and mountainous frontier that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan.



