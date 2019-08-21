Indian Occupied Kashmir: 2 Die in First Gun Battle Since Curfew Imposed

More than 4,000 Kashmiris have been arrested. Most of them had to be flown out to Delhi as the prisons in Kashmir doesn't have the capacity to hold any more prisoners.

Two people were killed in Indian Ocuppies Kashmir during a gun battle according to the police. The clash in Baramulla district's Ganie-Hamam area Wednesday was the first one which took away two lives since the Indian government revoked Kashmir’s special status.

A Kashmiri rebel and a policeman died in the clash. The rebel killed by Indian armed forces was identified as Momin Gujri.

"SPO [Special Police Officer] Bilal Ahmad succumbed to the injuries and attained martyrdom while SI [Sub-Inspector] Amardeep Parihar continues to receive treatment at the Army hospital," said a statement from the police.

Pakistan said that three of its civilians were killed in Indian gunfire from across the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border dividing India’s Kashmir from Pakistan’s Kasmir. The neighboring country also said Tuesday that they would involve the International Court of Justice against India's move.

Kashmir is witnessing massive protests after India removed Article 370 on Aug. 5 which gave the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir special status and then divided the state into two union territories which means the central government will directly rule them.

More than 4,000 Kashmiris have been arrested since Aug. 5. Most of them had to be flown out to Delhi as the prisons in Kashmir don't have the capacity to hold any more prisoners.

The United States President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he is ready to mediate on the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan even though he completely spoke about the wrong issue.

"Kashmir is a very complicated place. You have Hindus and you have the Muslims and I wouldn't say they get along so great," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I will do the best I can to mediate."