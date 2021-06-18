Indian Doctors Go on Strike Over Violence in Hospitals

According to the president of the Hospital Doctors Association Rohan Krishnan, in the last year over 400 cases of assaults with injures on doctors have been reported as the government has not prioritized reinforcing security personnel in hospitals.

Hundreds of doctors participated in a "National Protest Day" on Friday in India to reject rising violence in hospitals and demand the government implement brand new legislation to protect them.

"If the government doesn't listen to us, then Indian Medical Association (IMA) will be forced to make a decision and the doctors will not take any emergency patients. I hope the government will listen to us," the President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr. Ya Jayalal said.

"Violence on doctors should be non-bailable offence and strict action should be taken against those who attack doctors," Dr. Narendra satin, former GS of IMA said during the protest.

During today´s demonstrations, which are expected to continue in the next few days, the doctors demanded that hospitals are declared a "protected zone."

The latest attempt to tackle the crisis was a 2019 bill that sought to punish people who attack doctors on duty and the rest of the staff with up to a decade in prison. However, the bill was rejected by India's Home Ministry arguing that since health is a state matter, a special law cannot be created.