Indian Communist Parties Denounce Military Alliance with US

On Wednesday, several communist parties in India denounced the military alliance between India and the United States.

The parties described the alliance as a threat to peace and stability in the region and national autonomy and sovereignty.

Specifically, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation criticized the Basic Exchange Cooperation Agreement (BECA), signed at the third 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on defense and foreign policy, held recently in New Delhi between India and the United States.



A final declaration to which Prensa Latina had access said that the deal, along with the previous Communication, Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA), from 2018, raises fears that the United States is using India as a pawn to corner the People's Republic of China in the region.

The express intention and aggressive stance by India and the United States governments are evident in the agreements, and the nature of the treaty shows that India will become dependent on U.S, military technology.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation noted that India must develop its own foreign policy, emphasizing stable relations with neighboring countries and independence from foreign interference and intervention.

They further asserted that any controversies with a neighboring nation like China must be settled only through bilateral dialogue.

Similarly, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India, to whose joint declaration Prensa Latina had access, pointed out that a military alliance with the United States is not in the national interest.

Both parties added that intermingling the communications and technological systems of India and the United States would adversely affect the country's independent integrity and decision-making within India's defense structure and, at the same time, make the country dependent on U.S. weapons, whose technology and systems will be controlled by Washington.



India should continue to negotiate with China at the highest political and diplomatic level to solve the conflict along the countries' borders. The document concluded, asserting that India must not be subordinated to the U.S. geopolitical strategy in Asia.