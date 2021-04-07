    • Live
India and the US Collaborate On Climate Change

    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy on Climate John Kerry meet in New Delhi on April 7, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @narendramodi

Published 7 April 2021
Opinion

The U.S. climate envoy is touring India, the United Arab Emirates, and Bangladesh before Joe Biden's Leaders’ Virtual Summit on Climate on April 22 and 23. 
 

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy on Climate John Kerry highlighted their commitment to the 2015 Paris climate change agreement.

Kerry, who started an official visit to India on Wednesday, said via Twitter that the U.S. representatives are "learning more about how India is making progress toward its Paris Agreement targets – and discussing how we can partner to drive down global emissions and invest in resilience."

"India has an ambitious 2030 climate agenda, having set a target of 450 GW of renewable energy. Looking for shared solutions to drive progress faster," the official added. The U.S. climate envoy is touring India, the United Arab Emirates, and Bangladesh before Joe Biden's Leaders’ Virtual Summit on Climate on April 22 and 23.

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, developed countries should commit to $100 billion annual funding for projects tackling climate change in developing countries. India has the goal of reducing the emissions intensity of GDP by 33-35 percent by 2030, and according to the authorities, it has reached 21 percent of this thus far. 

