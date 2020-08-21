India To Hit 3 Million COVID-19 Cases Amid Religious Festivity

August 21 marks the four consecutive days with over 950 deaths as the death toll has risen to 55.928.

India nears 3 million COVID-19 cases after 68.682 new infections were reported on Friday, the third-highest daily figure thus far.

However, despite the increments in contagions, people prepare for the Ganesh Chaturti from August 22. The 10-day religious festival honors the Hindu elephant-headed god Ganesh. Since this is a popular holiday, mass gatherings are expected amid concerns over safety measures and social distancing.

On Tuesday, large crowds gathered at the Dadar flower market in Mumbai ahead of the festival, and people went out to buy idols despite authorities trying to reduce the interactions by summoning volunteers to support the police in securing social distance and making some events online.

Nevertheless, the infections are expected to hit 3 million on Saturday as already 30 percent of the population in the capital New Delhi has been infected with the COVID-19 virus, according to authorities.

Furthermore, August 21 marks the fourth consecutive day with more than 950 deaths, with the death toll rising to 55.928. The figures place India as the third-worst hit country in the world after the U.S. and Brazil.

Furthermore, a state survey released on Friday revealed that almost six million people out of Delhi's 20 million people were infected with the virus and had recovered. Most of them women. Nonetheless, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain told reporters that the city was unlikely to develop herd immunity to the virus.



