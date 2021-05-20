India To Defer Vaccination for Recovered COVID-19 Patients

This health policy was recommended by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19.

India's Health Ministry has announced deferring the COVID-19 vaccination by three months in four specific situations including patients recovering from the COVID-19 infection.

Individuals with lab tests proven they have tested positive for the virus should defer their vaccination by three months after recovery. COVID-19 patients who have been given anti-SARS-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma during the COVID-19 treatment shall also defer their vaccination by three months from the date of discharge from the hospital.

Authorities also said individuals who have received at least the first dose and got COVID-19 infection before the completion of the second dose should be deferred by three months after clinical recovery from COVID-19.

Further, persons with any other serious general illness requiring hospitalization or ICU care should also wait for four to eight weeks before getting the vaccine.

Officials said the recommendations were actually made by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC). The Health Ministry, however, recommended COVID-19 vaccination for all lactating women.

"Regarding COVID-19 vaccination of pregnant women, the matter is under discussion and further deliberation by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI)," the ministry said.

The third phase of COVID-19 vaccinations started for people who are 18 years and above on May 1. Currently, India is witnessing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, with 276,110 new cases and 3,874 deaths reported on Thursday.