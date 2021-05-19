India Reports the Highest Death Toll in a Single Day Worldwide

Last week over 100 bodies were found floating in the Ganges River between the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as people were unable to access crematoriums and practiced water burials instead.

India became the country with the highest death toll reported in a single day worldwide since the pandemic began, as authorities reported 4,529 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry reported 267,334 new infections, confirming a decreasing trend below 300,000 cases for the third consecutive day. Last week the authorities pictured a better scenario as Mumbai and New Delhi were registering lesser cases.

Particularly in Uttar Pradesh, a court denounced that the situation had been neglected, the authorities rush to trace the virus and identify cases. According to the Press Trust of India already the teams have reached 90,000 villages.