India Puts Kashmiri Leaders Under House Arrest, Declares Curfew

Tensions in Indian Occupied Kashmir grows as prominent leaders have been put under house arrest, internet connections blocked, and curfew declared.

Three prominent political leaders in Indian Occupied Kashmir have been put under house arrest Sunday night local time, local Indian media has confirmed.

Two of them, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were former Chief Ministers of the state. Another political leader Sajjad Lone was placed under house arrest.

Usman Majid, the local leader of India's opposition Congress party, and M.Y. Tarigami ​​​​​​, the local leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Member of Legislative Assembly, have both been arrested.

How ironic that elected representatives like us who fought for peace are under house arrest. The world watches as people & their voices are being muzzled in J&K. The same Kashmir that chose a secular democratic India is facing oppression of unimaginable magnitude. Wake up India — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 4, 2019

Since the start of conflict escalation, all internet services have been blocked in Kashmir, while a four-day curfew has been declared. People are afraid that all cellular networks will be cut in Kashmir. ​​​​​​​

Mobile Internet being shut across Kashmir in phases. Broadband still working. Expect it to be shut anytime soon. Curfew likelyto be imposed for four days. #kashmir — Muhammad Raafi' (@MohammadRaafi) August 4, 2019

The conflict between India and its occupied territory of Kashmir has escalated over last few days as the local Indian officials asked all tourists to leave the place, shut down schools and colleges, and deployed more army citing terror threats.

The Indian government said it sent 100,000 extra troops to Kashmir where more than 500,000 troops were already stationed. It sent additional 25,000 troops Friday.​​​​​​​