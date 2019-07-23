India: No Girls Born Over Last 3 Months in 132 Villages

Officials say among some 200 children born over the last three months in 132 villages in the state of Uttarakhand, not one was female.

A team of officials has been called on to lead and investigate the scenario in order to find out whether any sex-selective abortions were done.

The data said that among some 200 children born across the villages of Uttarakhand state's Uttarkashi district, not one was a female baby.

"Of the 132 villages surveyed, 82 showed a higher rate of deliveries, so we will investigate those villages first," Uttarkashi's District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan told Al Jazeera.

He also inferred that the situation was "not alarming at all" and the data that has shocked the country could just be "coincidence", a statement rejected by women's rights activists.

"This is completely unheard of that for three months, no girl child was born in so many villages," said activist and academic Nivedita Menon, adding that "there must have been some process by which sex determination was done illegally and abortions were carried out."

Save The Children's Prabhat Kumar said gender discrimination and female foeticide are big problems across India.

"It cannot be a coincidence that not a single female child is born in 132 villages. It seems to be yet another case of discrimination and neglect towards the girl child," he said.

Female infanticide is a common practice in India where more than 600,000 girls (aged 0–6 years) are estimated to be missing every year, according to human rights groups.

The majority of them are aborted, while others are killed, abandoned or neglected to death.

Abortion is not considered a crime under India’s jurisdiction if it is carried out under circumstances. However, sex-selective abortions that favor male babies are considered femicides.