India Imposes New Tariffs On U.S. Goods

India has officially imposed higher tariffs on a total of 28 U.S. manufactured goods, after announcing retaliatory measures following the withdrawal by the U.S. of key trade privileges.

The tariffs are mainly imposed on agricultural goods such as walnuts, apples and almonds. Similar to the tariffs China imposed, India is targeting locations that have been traditionally Republican.

The announcement to strip India of its special trade status was already made in May by the Trump administration.

India was the country that benefited most of the Generalized System of Preferences with a total of $5.7 Billion in imports with the United States. The country also exported vehicle parts, jewelry, cables, leather products and building material to the United States.

The trade deficit between the United States and India is estimated at $27.3 Billion, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to threaten Indian Prime Minister Modi with tariffs over the country's protective trade policies.