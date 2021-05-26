India Evacuates 2 Million People Due To Cyclone Yaas

India's authorities evacuated nearly two million people in the country due to Cyclone Yaas, which penetrated the coast of the state of Odisha on Wednesday morning with winds of between 130-140 kilometers per hour (km/h).
"The severe cyclonic storm will advance over the territory with gusts of 155 km/h and it will weaken gradually," India Meteorological Department reported as it forecast that extremely heavy rainfall will occur during the day in the coastal areas.
In West Bengal, two people were electrocuted to death and at least 80 houses were damaged at the onset of Yaas' onslaught. The Indian Air Force pressed its helicopters and personnel into service to support relief and rescue efforts.
"Many coastal areas have been flooded due to heavy tidal surges. We are ready to evacuate more people, if needed," Bengal's top official Abdullah Sadid assured.
Yaas comes one week after the weather phenomenon Tauktae, which left 155 people dead on the country's west coast.
The Bay of Bengal is usually hit by cyclones from April to May and from October to November. In 2020, super cyclone Amphan left over one hundred people dead. It was one of the worst weather phenomena in recent years.
"The government's rapid response will prevent the same catastrophe of 1999, when a cyclone of similar power caused over 9,000 deaths in India and Bangladesh," Sadid concluded.