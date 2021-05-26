India Evacuates 2 Million People Due To Cyclone Yaas

In West Bengal, two people were electrocuted to death and at least 80 houses were destroyed at the onset of Yaas' onslaught.

India's authorities evacuated nearly two million people in the country due to Cyclone Yaas, which penetrated the coast of the state of Odisha on Wednesday morning with winds of between 130-140 kilometers per hour (km/h).

"The severe cyclonic storm will advance over the territory with gusts of 155 km/h and it will weaken gradually," India Meteorological Department reported as it forecast that extremely heavy rainfall will occur during the day in the coastal areas.

In West Bengal, two people were electrocuted to death and at least 80 houses were damaged at the onset of Yaas' onslaught. The Indian Air Force pressed its helicopters and personnel into service to support relief and rescue efforts.

"Many coastal areas have been flooded due to heavy tidal surges. We are ready to evacuate more people, if needed," Bengal's top official Abdullah Sadid assured.

