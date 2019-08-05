India Ends Special Status for Kashmir Amid Increased Tensions

Tensions between India and Pakistan have recently reached its highest point since an Indian MiG-29 jet was shot down over the Kashmir region earlier this year.

India's Interior Minister Amit Shah announced at parliament on Monday that the federal government is scrapping Article 370, which was a constitutional provision that granted a measure of autonomy to the disputed Jammu and Kashmir regions.

“The entire constitution will be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir state,” Shah told parliament amid several objections from opposition ministers.

In addition to scrapping the special status of Kashmir, the Indian government has lifted the ban on property purchases by people from outside Jammu and Kashmir. This move will pave the way for Indians to invest and settle in these disputed regions, a measure likely to provoke a backlash in the territory.

The move is likely to infuriate neighboring Pakistan, who has has laid claims to the Kashmir region. Pakistan has demanded that India end their presence in Kashmir, a similar demand made by New Delhi.

“Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy,” said Mehbooba Mufti, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

“It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent,” she added.

The divided Himalayan region is claimed by both Hindu-majority India and Muslim Pakistan and the nuclear-armed neighbors have gone to war twice over the territory since independence in 1947.

The constitutional provisions revoked on Monday were introduced decades ago and included reserved government jobs and college placements for residents, in an effort to keep the state from being overrun by people from the rest of India.