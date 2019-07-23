India Denies Trump's Claim About Mediating Kashmir Dispute

“I would like to categorically assure the house, that no such request was made by the prime minister to the U.S. president."

India has firmly denied U.S. President Donald Trump’s claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to help mediate with Pakistan over the disputed territory of Kashmir, saying there could be no talks until Pakistan ended cross-border terrorism.

Trump said on Monday that Modi had asked him to help resolve the decades-old dispute over the Himalayan region that has been the heart of two of three wars between India and Pakistan since their partition following independence from British rule.

“I would like to categorically assure the house, that no such request was made by the prime minister to the U.S. president,” Foreign Minister Subrahmanyan Jaishankar told parliament as lawmakers demanded clarification of Modi’s position.

Trump’s comments and India’s denial quickly spread on social media, as it quickly became one of the most mentioned topics on Twitter.

Since New Delhi’s denial, the Trump administration has yet to issue any clarification or correction regarding this claim.

The disputed territories of Kashmir and Jammu has been a point of contention between Pakistan and India since both nations achieved independence in 1947.