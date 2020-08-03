India: Covid-19 Cases Surpass 1.8 Million

The Asian country is witnessing a single-day spike of more than 50,000 cases over the past five days.

The Health Ministry of India announced on Monday that the country's COVID-19 cases had surpassed 1.8 million, reaching a tally of 1,803,695.

Fifty-two thousand nine hundred seventy-two new cases were added to the tally in the past 24 hours, according to data released by the Ministry, while 771 deaths took place during the same period bringing the total death toll to 38,135.

India's Health Ministry has also detailed that of the total of Covid-19 confirmed cases, 579,357 are still being treated in hospitals. In contrast, 1,186,203 people have been cured and discharged across the Asian country so far, giving a recovery rate of 65 percent.

As the Asian country continues showing up the global headlines with large outbreaks, it is focusing on ramping up testing of samples. Till Sunday, a total of 20,202,858 samples have been tested, with 381,027 samples tested only these same day.

Monday was the fifth consecutive day when more than 50,000 fresh cases were found in the country. However, the situation has improved in the capital state of Delhi, once the second most-affected state after Maharashtra, it now stands at eighth position in terms of the single-day spike in cases.

Behind the United States and Brazil, India is in the world's third country most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, ordered a national quarantine last March that has become the largest confinement in the world by the number of people: 1,300 million. Even so, India has embarked on the de-escalation with a three-phase plan.